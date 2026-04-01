Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Nike Shares Tumble After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.53% to 46,586.90 while the NASDAQ rose 1.05% to 21,818.25. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.62% to 6,569.94.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares climbed by 1.8% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 4%.

Top Headline

Shares of Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) dipped over 14% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Nike reported third-quarter revenue of $11.28 billion, beating analyst estimates of $11.24 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The athletic footwear and apparel company posted third-quarter earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 31 cents per share.

Nike said it sees fourth-quarter sales of $10.656 billion to $10.878 billion, versus market estimates of $11.236 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.6% to $98.70 while gold traded up 2% at $4,773.30.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $74.95 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.2% to $5.6025.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 2.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.8%. London's FTSE 100 surged 1.2%, Germany's DAX gained 2.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 5.24%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 2.04%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.46% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.65%.

Economics

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