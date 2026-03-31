Gold Gains Over 1%; FactSet Research Raises FY2026 Outlook

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 1.08% to 45,703.52 while the NASDAQ rose 1.92% to 21,193.35. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.44% to 6,434.78.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed by 2.2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) on Tuesday reported upbeat results for the second quarter and raised its outlook.

The company posted second-quarter sales of $611.02 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $604.51 million and representing a 7.1% year-over-year (Y/Y) gain. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $4.46, exceeding the street view of $4.37.

FactSet now expects FY2026 adjusted EPS of $17.25-$17.75 (up from prior forecast of $16.90–$17.60) versus $17.49 analyst consensus and sales of $2.450 billion-$2.470 billion (up from prior outlook of $2.423 billion–$2.448 billion) versus $2.449 billion consensus estimate.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $102.87 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,618.50.

Silver traded up 3.9% to $73.30 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.5450.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 surged 0.75%, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.15% and China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.80%.

Economics

The FHFA house price index rose 0.1% in January following a 0.3% growth in December.

The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller home price index increased 1.2% year-over-year in January compared to 1.4% in December and down from market estimates of 1.3%.

Photo via Shutterstock