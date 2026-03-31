Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
screen showing Dow Jones graph
March 31, 2026 9:42 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps 400 Points; TD Synnex Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 400 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 45,625.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.61% to 21,128.95. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.23% to 6,421.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed by 1.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, utilities stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $4.73, beating market estimates of $3.31. The company's sales came in at $17.161 billion, versus estimates of $15.591 billion.

TD Synnex said it sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.75-$4.25, versus market estimates of $3.45. The company sees sales of $16.100 billion-$16.900 billion, versus expectations of $15.798 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.6% to $103.47 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,610.30.

Silver traded up 3.6% to $73.135 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.7% to $5.5425.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 surged 0.8%, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.15% and China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.80%.

Economics

  • The FHFA house price index rose 0.1% in January following a 0.3% growth in December.
  • The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller home price index increased 1.2% year-over-year in January compared to 1.4% in December and down from market estimates of 1.3%.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved