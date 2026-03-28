Tim Draper On Bitcoin And The Future Of The Financial System: 'After The Automobile, People Still Ride Horses For A While'

Venture capital legend Tim Draper has a one-line verdict on the future of banking, likening the evolution of the financial system to the historical shift from horses to automobiles.

Is the Horse Running Out of Road?

"After the automobile, people still ride horses for a while," he told Benzinga, addressing whether AI will transform banking or replace it entirely. Draper argues that all major innovations follow the same pattern. The old system lingers even as the new one takes hold and everyone benefits from the change.

Evidence of this can be seen in the fintech world. In November 2025, industry executives at Benzinga’s Fintech Day and Awards confirmed that most firms remain in AI’s early “assist” phase, suggesting the technology is enhancing existing systems rather than replacing them.

Draper’s Bitcoin Conviction

When asked whether Bitcoin could quadruple in under two years, Draper said he is following the model built around the halvings. ‘It is a very good bet if you chart history,’ he said.

Earlier in the interview, the vocal Bitcoin maximalist also highlighted his view that, “At some point, Bitcoin will eclipse the dollar as the dollar becomes less relevant.”

‘Commerce Almost Frictionless’

Draper envisions a future where raising capital, paying employees and suppliers and settling taxes all happen in Bitcoin via blockchain smart contracts.

“Commerce almost frictionless,” he said. “No need for accountants, auditors, bookkeepers, tax collectors.”

Draper believes regulators will come around once they see the incentive — the taxes collected in a Bitcoin-based economy, he said, would dwarf what governments collect today.

Banks vs. Bitcoin: The Clarity Act

The thought leader also criticized the Clarity Act, designed to regulate digital assets, warning that traditional banks are shaping the legislation to protect their own interests and calling the current Senate compromise "worse than no bill at all."

The Same Horse, New Rails

While institutions adopt blockchain, Draper's vision of a fully on-chain economy remains ahead of the curve.

The horse, it seems, is learning to run on new rails, but it is still the same horse, because JPMorgan’s blockchain adoption streamlines payment settlement while leaving the broader institutional apparatus — the accountants, auditors and lawyers Draper wants replaced — firmly intact.

Photo Courtesy: Tim Draper