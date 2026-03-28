Markets extended their selloff this week as surging oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions pushed major indexes toward correction territory. The Nasdaq Composite officially entered a correction, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posted sharp declines as crude prices surged toward — and in some cases above — $100 per barrel amid disruptions tied to the Iran conflict. Investor sentiment deteriorated further as uncertainty around a potential ceasefire and shifting policy signals from President Donald Trump failed to stabilize markets.

Technology stocks led the downturn, with major names under pressure following legal setbacks and broader concerns about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally. The sector's weakness dragged the Nasdaq lower, highlighting how elevated valuations and rising geopolitical risk are colliding to unwind one of the market's strongest trades. At the same time, investors grew increasingly cautious about capital spending trends and regulatory headwinds facing large tech firms.

Meanwhile, rising oil prices are feeding into broader inflation fears, complicating the Federal Reserve's outlook and prompting markets to reassess expectations for rate cuts. With bond yields climbing and traders pricing in a higher-for-longer rate environment, equities remain under pressure as geopolitical risks, inflation concerns and policy uncertainty converge. The week's action underscores a fragile market backdrop, where energy shocks and macro headwinds continue to drive volatility across sectors.

"Arm Holdings Stock Soars As Company Targets $15 Billion In Annual Sales From New In-House Chip," by Adam Eckert, reports that Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) shares surged after the company unveiled plans to sell its own in-house AI chips, projecting the new business could generate about $15 billion in annual sales within five years, with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) expected to be a key early customer, as the move marks a major shift from its traditional licensing model and signals aggressive expansion into the fast-growing data center and AI semiconductor market.

"Destiny Tech100 Stock Rises After Adding Anthropic Exposure," by Adam Eckert, reports that Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) shares moved higher in after-hours trading after the company disclosed new investments totaling about $127 million, including a $100 million exposure to AI startup Anthropic, while also reporting a sharp increase in net asset value to $19.97 per share, up significantly from the prior quarter, signaling growing investor interest in its portfolio of private technology companies.

"XOP ETF Set For 11 Straight Weeks Of Gains — Up 17% Amid Iran War Trade," by Piero Cingari, reports that the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) extended its historic rally to an unprecedented 11 consecutive weeks of gains, rising about 43% year to date and leading all U.S. sector ETFs since the Iran conflict began, as surging crude prices and supply disruption fears boosted small- and mid-cap exploration companies with high operating leverage, reinforcing the trade as a high-conviction bet on sustained energy tightness and geopolitical risk.

"Salesforce, Adobe Stocks Face 2008-Style Collapse In ‘SaaSpocalypse'," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are experiencing their worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial crisis, fueling fears of a broader "SaaSpocalypse" as investors grow increasingly concerned that artificial intelligence could disrupt traditional software-as-a-service business models, compress valuations and weaken long-term growth expectations across the sector.

"AMC Stock Down 98%, CEO Channels Taylor Swift To Silence The Haters," by Chris Katje, reports that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares continued their decline — down nearly 98% from peak levels — as CEO Adam Aron brushed off criticism by quoting Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," even as investors expressed frustration over ongoing share dilution, weak stock performance and strategic decisions, with the company pointing to a potential box office rebound in 2026–2027 while facing mounting skepticism about its long-term financial stability.

"Blink Charging Stock Stalls After Reporting Q4 Results," by Adam Eckert, reports that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares traded lower after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with revenue of about $27 million missing estimates and declining year over year even as adjusted losses came in narrower than expected, while investors focused on continued top-line pressure and cautious 2026 guidance despite improving margins and a strategic shift toward higher-margin service revenue.