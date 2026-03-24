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March 24, 2026 9:55 AM 3 min read

Dow Falls Over 350 Points; Core & Main Posts Mixed Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 350 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.86% to 45,812.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.87% to 21,756.87. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.72% to 6,533.64.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) posted mixed results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of 52 cents, beating market estimates of 42 cents. The company's quarterly sales came in at $1.581 billion, missing expectations of $1.599 billion.

Core & Main said it sees FY2026 sales of $7.800 billion-$7.900 billion, versus estimates of $7.994 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 4.8% to $92.36 while gold traded down 1.1% at $4,357.70.

Silver traded down 2% to $67.945 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.2% to $5.4065.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, Germany's DAX declined 1.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.43%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 2.79%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.78% and India's BSE Sensex surging 1.89%.

Economics

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