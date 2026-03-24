Dow Jumps Over 600 Points After Trump's Post On Iran Strike Pause: Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed almost no change in the overall fear level, while the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 600 points during the session after Trump announced a five-day pause in military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure—a move that sent crude oil prices falling sharply and triggered a rapid unwinding of the war premium embedded across asset classes.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares gained over 4% on Monday after the company announced new enhancements to help strengthen device trust, improve cyber resilience and detect threats in AI data platforms.

On the economic data front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to -0.11 in February versus a revised reading of +0.20 in the previous month. U.S. construction spending fell 0.3% month-over-month in January to an annual rate of $2.19 trillion, compared to a revised 0.8% gain in December.

All sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with consumer discretionary, materials and information technology stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 631 points to 46,208.47 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 1.15% to 6,581.00, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.38% at 21,946.76 during Monday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 16.2, the index remained in the “Extreme Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 16.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

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