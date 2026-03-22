Trump's Iran War Sparks Bond Market Revolt, Gold's Worst Week Since 1983 And More: This Week In Economy

The week brought a series of significant developments, including a potential shift in the Fed’s interest rate policy, a controversial statement from a top White House advisor, and a historic slump in the gold market. Here’s a quick overview of the stories that made headlines.

Trump’s Iran War Is Bringing Rate Hikes Back On The Table

President Donald Trump‘s aggressive push for interest rate cuts has been met with an unexpected response from the bond market. The ongoing war in Iran has led to a surprising prediction – a potential rate hike by the end of the year. This comes as a stark contrast to the 60 basis points of cuts that were anticipated less than three weeks ago.

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Trump Advisor Sparks Outrage

Kevin Hassett, the top economic adviser at the White House, made a controversial statement regarding the financial impact of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran on American consumers. He dismissed the concerns, sparking outrage on social media. This statement came as gas prices reached $3.84 a gallon nationally, a 24.8 cent increase from the previous year.

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Gold’s Worst Week Since 1983

The gold market experienced a significant downturn, marking its worst weekly performance in over four decades. This decline is attributed to two primary factors, including the weak performance of SPDR Gold Shares stock and the impact of the ongoing Iran war.

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Trump’s 60-Day Jones Act Waiver For Iran War Just A ‘Band-Aid’

The 60-day waiver of the Jones Act by the Trump administration, aimed at addressing the surging fuel and fertilizer prices during the Iran War, has raised concerns among financial and policy experts. The move, which temporarily eases the strict regulations of the Jones Act, is seen as a short-term solution to a deeper economic crisis.

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Scott Bessent Rejects Oil Markets Intervention As ‘Rumor’

Scott Bessent, appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” dismissed reports of a potential intervention in the commodities market by the Treasury Department. This rumor, which drew criticism from market experts, suggested the administration would use the Exchange Stabilization Fund to short the oil futures market.

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