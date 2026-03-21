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Markets ended the week under pressure as escalating geopolitical tensions and rising inflation concerns weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite struggled to maintain momentum, with volatility increasing as the ongoing Iran conflict pushed energy prices higher and complicated the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Investors reacted cautiously to the combination of persistent inflation and slowing economic signals, raising doubts about the timing of any potential rate cuts.
Inflation fears intensified as the war-driven oil shock continued to ripple through global markets, reinforcing expectations that interest rates may stay elevated for longer. The disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz — which typically handles about 20% of global oil flows — has fueled concerns about sustained price pressures and tighter financial conditions. Strait of Hormuz This backdrop has led to increased volatility across equities, with investors reassessing risk amid higher yields and uncertain monetary policy direction.
"FedEx Tops Q3 Estimates, Freight Spin-Off Remains On Track," by Adam Eckert, reports that FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) delivered a third-quarter earnings and revenue beat with adjusted EPS of $5.25 and revenue of $24 billion, driven by stronger package yields, higher U.S. domestic volumes and ongoing cost-cutting initiatives, while the company said its planned freight business spin-off remains on track for June 1 despite weaker performance in that segment due to higher costs, lower shipments and wage pressures, and raised its full-year outlook on continued operational momentum.
"Micron Blows Past Q2 Estimates, Expects ‘Significant Records Again' In Q3," by Adam Eckert, reports that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) delivered a blowout fiscal second-quarter performance with revenue of $23.86 billion and adjusted EPS of $12.20, both far exceeding analyst estimates, as strong AI-driven demand, tight memory supply and operational execution pushed results to record levels, while the company guided for even stronger third-quarter revenue of about $33.5 billion and EPS of $19.15, signaling continued momentum in the semiconductor cycle.
"Five Below Stock Climbs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Strong Outlook," by Adam Eckert, reports that Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares moved higher after the discount retailer posted a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat, with revenue of $1.73 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.31 both topping estimates, as comparable sales rose 15.4% and net sales jumped 24.3% year over year, while the company issued strong first-quarter and full-year 2026 guidance, signaling continued momentum driven by store expansion, solid customer demand and a growing value-focused retail strategy.
"SoFi Technologies Calls Muddy Waters Short Report ‘Misleading'," by Kaustubh Bagalkote, reports that SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) pushed back against a critical short-seller report from Muddy Waters Research, calling the claims a "fundamental lack of understanding" of its business and "designed to deceive investors," while signaling potential legal action as the report alleged inflated EBITDA, questionable loan charge-off practices and off-balance-sheet structures, with the company also noting that the short seller stands to profit from the report's market impact.
"Super Micro Stock Hits 52-Week Low — Here's Why," by Akanksha Bakshi, reports that Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares plunged more than 26% in premarket trading to a new 52-week low amid broader market weakness and ongoing concerns tied to compliance issues, with the stock showing strong value and quality metrics but weak momentum as investor sentiment deteriorated and pressure mounted across the AI hardware sector.
"Lululemon Stock Slides After Q4 Report: Here's Why," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares slipped after the company posted a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat with EPS of $5.01 and revenue of $3.64 billion, but issued weaker-than-expected fiscal 2026 guidance and showed softness in its Americas segment, where revenue declined, even as international growth remained strong, prompting investor caution despite the solid headline results.