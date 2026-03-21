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Bulls and Bears 1
March 21, 2026 8:18 AM 4 min read

Benzinga Bulls And Bears: FedEx, Micron, SoFi — And Markets Volatile As Iran War Continues

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Sector performance reflected the shifting macro landscape, with energy stocks benefiting from higher crude prices while rate-sensitive and consumer-focused sectors lagged. Broader market sentiment remained fragile as traders weighed geopolitical risks, inflation data and central bank expectations, suggesting that markets could remain choppy in the near term as multiple macro headwinds converge.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Datavault Stock's 38% Breakout Week Is Its Best Since November — Here's the Retail Buzz Before Earnings

Firefly Stock Jumps On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

US Antimony Stock Climbs After Q4 Revenue Smashes Estimates

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Oklo Misses Q4 Estimates, Announces Department Of Energy Approval For Isotope Facility

Unusual Machines Stock Slips After The Bell: Here's Why

Why Is EON Resources Stock Sliding Tuesday?

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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