Dow Falls Over 300 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.76% to 45,872.27 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 21,876.31. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.93% to 6,563.00.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, materials stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week to 205,000 in the second week of March, compared to market estimates of a 2,000 gain.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $97.54 while gold traded down 6.5% at $4,576.00.

Silver traded down 12% to $68.250 on Thursday, while copper fell 4.1% to $5.3645.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 2.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 2.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 2.8%, Germany's DAX declined 3.1% and France's CAC 40 fell 2.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipping 2.02%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 1.39% and India's BSE Sensex declining 3.26%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 8,000 from the previous week to 205,000 in the second week of March, compared to market estimates of a 2,000 gain.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index surged to 18.1 in March, recording the highest reading since September 2025, and up from 16.3 in February.

U.S. building permits declined 4.7% month-over-month in January to an annual rate of 1.386 million.

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