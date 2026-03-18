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screen showing Dow Jones graph
March 18, 2026 9:50 AM 3 min read

Dow Falls Over 150 POints; US Producer Prices Increase In February

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 46,817.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 22,439.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.24% to 6,700.08.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

U.S. producer prices increased 0.7% month-over-month in February compared to 0.5% in the previous month, and higher than market estimates of 0.3%.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6% to $98.70 while gold traded down 3% at $4,858.20.

Silver traded down 4.2% to $76.555 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3.4% to $5.5730.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX declined 0.3% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 2.87%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.61%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.32% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.83%.

Economics

  • U.S. producer prices increased 0.7% month-over-month in February compared to 0.5% in the previous month, and higher than market estimates of 0.3%.
  • U.S. mortgage applications dipped 10.9% in the week ending March 13, recording the sharpest plunge since Sept. 2025.

Photo via Shutterstock

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