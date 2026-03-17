Crude Oil Gains Around 2%; Elbit Systems Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.29% to 47,082.50 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 22,469.06. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.36% to 6,723.55.
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Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed by 1.7% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, industrials stocks fell by 0.1%.
Top Headline
Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares jumped over 10% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results.
Elbit Systems reported quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.09 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.148 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.151 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $95.25 while gold traded up 0.2% at $5,012.20.
Silver traded up 0.1% to $80.72 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.7770.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.91%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.48%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.99%, Germany's DAX gained 0.82% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.87% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.09%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.13%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.75%.
Economics
- Private employers in the US added an average of 9,000 jobs a week during the four weeks ending Feb. 28, compared to the revised 14,750 jobs per week in the previous period, the ADP said.
- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s general business activity index rose to -22.6 in March from -25.7 in the prior month.
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