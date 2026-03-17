Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points; Academy Sports And Outdoors Posts Downbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.60% to 47,229.35 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54% to 22,495.65. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.55% to 6,736.04.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, industrials stocks fell by 0.1%.

Top Headline

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) reported downbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.719 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.758 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $95.56 while gold traded up 0.4% at $5,022.90.

Silver traded up 0.2% to $80.87 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.9% to $5.7770.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.09%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.13%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.85% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.75%.

Economics

Private employers in the US added an average of 9,000 jobs a week during the four weeks ending Feb. 28, compared to the revised 14,750 jobs per week in the previous period, the ADP said.

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