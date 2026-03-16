Crude Oil Down 4%; Dollar Tree Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.89% to 46,973.92 while the NASDAQ rose 1.35% to 22,404.50. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.07% to 6,703.37.

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Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares climbed by 1.6% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks rose by just 0.2%.

Top Headline

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.52 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.451 billion compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $5.462 billion.

Dollar Tree said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $6.50-$6.90 versus market estimates of $6.69. The company sees sales of $20.500 billion-$20.700 billion, versus estimates of $20.690 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $94.71 while gold traded down 0.7% at $5,028.10.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $81.245 on Monday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.8205.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.1%, Germany's DAX gained 0.9% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 1.45%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.26% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.26%.

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to -0.2 in March from 7.1 in the previous month, down from market estimates of 3.2.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 38 in March from 37 in the previous month, versus market estimates of 37.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.2% month-over-month in February, compared to market estimates of 0.1%.

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