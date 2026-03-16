Jim Cramer Warns Selling Now Is 'Huge Mistake' Despite $104 Brent Amid Iran War: Don't Let '$200 Oil' Naysayers Scare You Out

Jim Cramer urged investors to resist the urge to liquidate portfolios as Brent Crude surged to $104, warning that missing the eventual “awesome snapback” would be a costlier error than enduring current volatility.

The ‘Mad Money’ Manifesto

“Selling now is a huge mistake,” Cramer declared on Mad Money, acknowledging that while the market is “terrifying,” the current oversold conditions often precede massive rebounds.

With Brent Crude hitting $104.53 and WTI at $97.69, at the last check, Cramer dismissed “naysayers” predicting $200 oil as an existential threat.

“You'll be kicking yourself if you sell everything and then you have to watch this market rebound without you,” he warned, noting that the S&P oscillator is at a rare -7.5 reading.

Historical Precedent And Strategy

Supporting Cramer’s thesis, historical data provides a silver lining. The Kobeissi Letter reveals that in six out of seven instances since 1986, the S&P 500 has been higher one year after a 20% oil surge, with an average forward return of 24%.

While the Iran conflict remains a “tail risk,” the consensus among these experts—from Cramer's psychology to Kobeissi's data—suggests that for those with the stomach to stay, the long-term recovery could be “tremendous.”

Macroeconomic Headwinds And Drone Warfare

Cramer's optimism faces a stiff challenge from global economists and analysts. Gita Gopinath, former IMF First Deputy Managing Director, warned that if oil averages $85 in 2026, it could shave 0.4 percentage points off global growth and spike inflation by 60 bps.

Adding to the tension, analyst Dan Niles highlighted the asymmetrical risk in the Strait of Hormuz, where $20,000 Iranian drones threaten $2 billion Allied assets.

Niles noted that the S&P 500’s recent decline with the oil price surge suggests that the “entire world economy” now hinges on energy prices.

Market In The Last Week

The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.01%, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones declined 0.35% and 1.03%, respectively, over the last week.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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