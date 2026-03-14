Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

At the same time, the energy-driven inflation shock is beginning to spill into housing markets. U.S. mortgage rates climbed to about 6.11%, their highest level in several weeks, as geopolitical tensions unsettled bond markets and pushed Treasury yields higher. The rise in borrowing costs complicates the spring homebuying season, reinforcing concerns that the oil shock could ripple beyond commodities and equities into broader economic activity.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Forget Nvidia, This Chip Stock Has Exploded 533% — And Wall Street Says That Was Just The Warmup

Upstart Stock Pops After The Close: Here's Why

Why Palantir Is Soaring While Big Tech Tanks

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

AeroVironment Stock Drops After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

Northern Oil And Gas Stock Slips After The Close: Here's Why

SentinelOne Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings, Soft Q1 Outlook

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