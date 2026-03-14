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Markets faced another volatile week as the escalating Iran conflict continued to ripple through global energy and financial markets. Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — a vital shipping route for roughly 20% of the world's oil supply — intensified fears of a prolonged energy shock, pushing crude prices sharply higher and raising concerns about global inflation and growth. The supply disruption has already rattled equities and commodities markets, highlighting the growing economic impact of the conflict.
The oil surge created clear winners and losers across equity markets. U.S. refiners and fertilizer producers emerged as some of the biggest beneficiaries as supply disruptions lifted margins and commodity prices, while fuel-sensitive industries struggled. Airlines, travel operators and other transportation-related stocks came under pressure as higher energy costs threatened profitability and demand, underscoring how rapidly the geopolitical shock has reshaped sector leadership on Wall Street.
"Kodak Stock Soars After Q4 Earnings," by Adam Eckert, reports that shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) surged in after-hours trading following the company's fourth-quarter results, which showed revenue rising 9% year-over-year to $290 million, driven by a 25% jump in Advanced Materials and Chemicals revenue and a 4% increase in Print revenue, while the company ended the quarter with about $337 million in cash after a boost from retirement plan asset reversions, even as it posted a quarterly loss of $1.23 per share compared with earnings of 23 cents a year earlier.
"Rubrik Stock Pops After Strong Q4 Report: Details," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Rubrik Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) shares climbed after the data-security company posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results, delivering earnings of 4 cents per share versus expectations for a loss and revenue of $377.68 million that topped estimates, while management highlighted accelerating subscription ARR growth and issued fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of about $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion, signaling continued demand for its data protection platform as enterprises scale AI initiatives.
"Joby, Archer, Beta Are Winners In Trump Admin's ‘Future of Flight'," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) and Beta Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BETA) emerged as early beneficiaries of the Trump administration's new Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program, which selected their aircraft for multi-state test deployments aimed at accelerating electric air taxi and next-generation aviation services as the U.S. pushes to maintain leadership over China in advanced air mobility.
"Adobe Stock Drops On Q1 Earnings, CEO Transition," by Adam Eckert, reports that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares fell after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that beat expectations with revenue of $6.40 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, but investor sentiment weakened following the announcement that longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen will step down once a successor is appointed, while the company maintained full-year guidance and highlighted continued growth in subscription revenue and AI-driven annual recurring revenue.
"Voyager Technologies Stock Slides On Mixed Q4 Results," by Adam Eckert, reports that Voyager Technologies Inc. (NYSE:VOYG) shares declined after the space and defense technology company posted mixed fourth-quarter results, with revenue of $46.65 million missing estimates of $48.22 million while adjusted loss of 37 cents per share came in better than expected, as defense and national security revenue surged 63% but space solutions revenue fell 29%, even as the company reported a $265.6 million backlog and guided 2026 revenue between $225 million and $255 million.