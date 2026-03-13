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A View Of Moda Ingleside Energy Center From Atop The Aral, A Very Large Crude Carrier
March 13, 2026 1:01 PM 3 min read

Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; VEON Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.03% to 46,691.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.71% to 22,153.27. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.31% to 6,651.81.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, communication services stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.8% year over year in January, down from 2.9% in December and below expectations for an unchanged reading.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.2% to $96.91 while gold traded down 1.5% at $5,046.80.

Silver traded down 5.9% to $80.11 on Friday, while copper fell 1.8% to $5.7680.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, Germany's DAX gained 0.7% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.98%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.82% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 1.93%.

Economics

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