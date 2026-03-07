Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets faced a turbulent week as escalating conflict in the Middle East sent oil prices surging and rattled investor confidence. Crude prices jumped toward $90 per barrel, marking one of the sharpest weekly gains in years as disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz threatened global energy supply. The surge came alongside a surprise deterioration in the U.S. labor market, with nonfarm payrolls unexpectedly falling by 92,000 jobs in February, reinforcing concerns that economic momentum may be weakening.

Higher energy costs quickly rippled across equity markets, lifting energy stocks while hammering fuel-sensitive sectors such as airlines and cruise operators. Shares of travel companies fell sharply as investors worried that rising jet fuel prices could squeeze margins and dampen demand. The geopolitical shock added to already fragile sentiment as traders reassessed inflation risks tied to higher oil prices and supply disruptions.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Chevron Has The ‘Clearest Line Of Sight' In Venezuela Recovery

SoFi Stock Jumps After The Close: Here's Why

Why Veeva Systems Shares Are Rocketing After Q4 Results

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

MongoDB Stock Crashes After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why

SES AI Stock Crumbles After Q4 Report — Here's Why

Webull Stock Slips On Mixed Q4 Report: What To Know

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.