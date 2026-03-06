U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 800 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 1.64% to 47,939.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.39% to 22,717.79. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.74% to 6,818.63.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 0.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks dipped by 2.6%.

Top Headline

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.575 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.539 billion.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 6% to $79.11 while gold traded down 1.1% at $5,076.90.

Silver traded down 1.4% to $82.000 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.1% to $5.8410.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 1.38%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.61%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.54%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.78% and France's CAC 40 fell 1.68% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.90%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gaining 0.28%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.64% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.14%.

Economics

