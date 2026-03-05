U.S. equities fell broadly Thursday as West Texas Intermediate crude surged to its highest level since January 2025, compounding inflation fears and driving Treasury yields sharply higher.

WTI crude jumped 6.5% to $79.7 per barrel, its highest print since January 2025 and up roughly 18% for the week, putting crude on pace for its strongest weekly gain since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Hundreds of vessels remained anchored in the Persian Gulf as the U.S. Navy escorted tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, rate traders pared Federal Reserve easing bets to a single cut in 2026.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 4.143% and the 30-year rose to 4.754%, as markets accelerated their repricing of inflation risk. The dollar strengthened against all major peers, with the euro slipping to 1.1579 and the British pound to 1.3320.

By midday trading in New York, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 6,820. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 826 points, or 1.9% to 47,910, its steepest single-session loss since April 2025.

The Nasdaq 100 declined 0.5% to 24,965 and the Russell 2000 dropped 2% to 2,580 as smaller companies bore the brunt of tightening rate expectations. The Cboe Volatility Index surged 10.4% to 23.34.

Commodities Mixed, Emerging Markets Fall

Gold eased 0.3% to $5,086.62 per ounce as the stronger dollar capped upside. Natural gas edged 1.1% higher to $2.95 per million British thermal units.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 3.1% to $71,090.45 as risk aversion hit digital assets .

Global markets declined in sympathy. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) fell 2.6%.

South Korea’s iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSE:EWY) was among the hardest hit, shedding 5.8%, as chipmakers tied to the global growth outlook sold off.

Earnings Movers

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) added 17.6%, emerging as the session’s top large-cap gainer on a strong quarterly report.

