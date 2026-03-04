U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.67% to 48,823.29 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.39% to 22,830.06. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.85% to 6,874.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The ISM services PMI climbed to 56.1 in February from 53.8 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 53.5.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $74.06 while gold traded up 0.8% at $5,164.30.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $83.825 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.8875.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.33%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.26%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.69%, Germany's DAX gained 1.47% and France's CAC 40 jumped 0.96% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.61%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipping 2.01%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.98% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.40%.

Economics

