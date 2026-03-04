U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 48,622.74 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.69% to 22,672.12. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.37% to 6,841.53.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares rose by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks dipped by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) fell around 5% on Wednesday after the company posted earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.57 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.669 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate.

Abercrombie & Fitch said it sees first-quarter GAAP EPS of $1.20-$1.30, versus market estimates of $1.39. The company sees sales of $1.108 billion-$1.130 billion, versus estimates of $1.147 billion.

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $74.29 while gold traded up 1.3% at $5,188.20.

Silver traded up 2.3% to $85.350 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.5% to $5.9130.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.9%, Germany's DAX gained 1.6% and France's CAC 40 jumped 1.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 3.61%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipping 2.01%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.98% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.40%.

Economics

U.S. private businesses added 63,000 jobs in February, the most since July, compared to a revised 11,000 gain in the previous month and above market estimates of 50,000.

