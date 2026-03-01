Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said artificial intelligence is changing the way people work quickly and called for practical rules to protect families while supporting innovation.
Trade tensions between Washington and Taipei flared anew after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariff authority, prompting him to double down on criticism of Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance and swiftly roll out new tariffs.
Taiwan is moving quickly to preserve recently negotiated trade benefits with the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariff authority, injecting fresh uncertainty into U.S.–Taiwan trade relations.
Earnings Release
Broadline Retail, Social Media & Smartphones
Software & Semiconductor
Microsoft is accelerating its push to close the global digital divide, pairing a significant connectivity milestone with a new Starlink partnership to expand AI-ready access worldwide.
Aerospace & Automotive
British robotaxi startup Wayve announced that it had raised $1.5 billion in fresh funding to bolster its global operations, pushing the Microsoft and Nvidia-backed company's valuation to $8.6 billion.
Robotics & Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI disclosed the launch of its Frontier Alliances program, pairing its enterprise AI platform with four of the world's largest consulting and technology firms to accelerate the deployment of AI agents inside corporate systems.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction that AI will revolutionize the service economy, sparking a heated debate with researchers who warn of a looming systemic collapse.
DocuSign, Inc.(NASDAQ:DOCU) announced a partnership with Anthropic to enhance its Intelligent Agreement Management platform.
U.S.–China AI tensions intensified after a senior Trump administration official said Washington believes Chinese startup DeepSeek used Nvidia Corp.'s(NASDAQ:NVDA) most advanced chips to train its upcoming model, raising fresh export control concerns.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has reportedly warned Anthropic that it could be removed from the Pentagon’s supply chain if the company does not commit by Friday to allowing its technology to be used in all lawful military applications.
Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 83 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 79 cents and sales of $376.258 million (up 10.5% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $367.892 million.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.(NYSE:BABA) launched its most advanced Coding Plan yet, expanding API access to four major open-source models, Qwen3.5, GLM-5, MiniMax M2.5, and Kimi K2.5, under a single subscription.
ASML Holding N.V.(NASDAQ:ASML) is pushing the limits of chipmaking technology, unveiling a breakthrough that could sharply increase semiconductor output and reinforce its dominance in the global extreme ultraviolet (EUV) market.
Advanced Micro Devices(NASDAQ:AMD) provided the "receipts" needed to validate its AI roadmap, sparking a rally that a Rosenblatt analyst believes offers significant "upside" for the chipmaker after its deal with Meta Platforms Inc.
Microsoft Corporation(NASDAQ:MSFT) announced a major expansion of its Sovereign Cloud platform that allows enterprises, governments and regulated industries to run large AI models and core productivity tools in fully disconnected environments.
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) reported adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 77 cents and Sales rose 6.9% year over year (Y/Y) to $14.4 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.9 billion.
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, beating estimates of $1.26 billion and adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 27 cents per share.
Salesforce Inc(NYSE:CRM) posted fourth-quarter revenue of $11.2 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion and adjusted earnings came in at $3.81 per share, above expectations of $3.04 per share.
According to data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), new car registrations fell 3.9% in the European Union, while the overall European market fell 3.5% in January 2026. However, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) charted a growth of 13.9% YoY in the overall market. EVs now account for 19.3% of the EU market share.
Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is gearing up for an aggressive SUV expansion, unveiling plans to roll out new flagship and sub-brand models in the coming months as it intensifies competition with rivals in China’s fast-growing electric vehicle market.
Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is escalating its AI hardware push, with Jio Frames and Jio robots taking direct aim at Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) Ray-Ban wearables and Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Optimus.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.(NASDAQ:FFAI) announced strategic adjustments aimed at advancing its EAI Robotics and vehicle production initiatives. In a statement shared by Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia, the company said it is prioritizing accelerated production and delivery of its Super One model and its first EAI robotic systems.