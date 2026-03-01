Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said artificial intelligence is changing the way people work quickly and called for practical rules to protect families while supporting innovation.

Trade tensions between Washington and Taipei flared anew after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariff authority, prompting him to double down on criticism of Taiwan’s semiconductor dominance and swiftly roll out new tariffs.

Taiwan is moving quickly to preserve recently negotiated trade benefits with the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariff authority, injecting fresh uncertainty into U.S.–Taiwan trade relations.

Earnings Release

Broadline Retail, Social Media & Smartphones

Software & Semiconductor

Microsoft is accelerating its push to close the global digital divide, pairing a significant connectivity milestone with a new Starlink partnership to expand AI-ready access worldwide.

Aerospace & Automotive

British robotaxi startup Wayve announced that it had raised $1.5 billion in fresh funding to bolster its global operations, pushing the Microsoft and Nvidia-backed company's valuation to $8.6 billion.

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI disclosed the launch of its Frontier Alliances program, pairing its enterprise AI platform with four of the world's largest consulting and technology firms to accelerate the deployment of AI agents inside corporate systems.

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her conviction that AI will revolutionize the service economy, sparking a heated debate with researchers who warn of a looming systemic collapse.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced a partnership with Anthropic to enhance its Intelligent Agreement Management platform.