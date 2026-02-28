Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported blockbuster fourth-quarter earnings, but that failed to energize markets this week as investors grappled with growing skepticism around the broader AI trade and competitive pressures. The chipmaker easily beat revenue and profit expectations and issued strong guidance, but shares slid sharply in response, reflecting concern over whether sky-high expectations can be sustained. Despite the stellar results, Nvidia's pullback weighed on the semiconductor sector and contributed to sluggish performance among major tech benchmarks late in the week.

Wall Street's cautious reaction underscored a shift in focus from headline earnings beats to deeper questions about long-term growth, capital returns and competitive dynamics as rival AI hardware efforts gain traction. Even as Nvidia signaled continued demand for its AI-compute platforms, investors homed in on issues such as future spending patterns, competition from alternative AI chip designs, and the sustainability of massive hyperscaler capex commitments. This sentiment pressured broader technology stocks and highlighted the fragility of the market's AI-led rally despite fundamentally strong results.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

The Bears

