U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling over 600 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.25% to 48,879.67 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.20% to 22,604.10. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.88% to 6,848.16.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares gained by 0.9% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

U.S. producer prices rose 0.5% month-over-month in January, compared to a revised 0.4% gain in December and above market estimates of 0.3%.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.5% to $67.51 while gold traded up 1% at $5,243.90.

Silver traded up 5.8% to $92.640 on Friday, while copper rose 1.4% to $6.0910.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, Germany's DAX fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.16%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surging 0.95%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.39% and India's BSE Sensex slipping 1.17%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock