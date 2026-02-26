U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping more than 350 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.10% to 49,432.55 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.57% to 22,788.62. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.88% to 6,884.75.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares gained by 1.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 2.2%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 from the previous week to 212,000 during the third week of February, compared to market estimates of 215,000.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $65.76 while gold traded down 0.9% at $5,178.80.

Silver traded down 4.6% to $86.765 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.6% to $6.0085.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.2%, Germany's DAX gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.6% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.29%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipping 1.44%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.01% and India's BSE Sensex slipping 0.03%.

Economics

U.S. natural-gas stocks fell 52 billion cubic feet in the week ended Feb. 20, compared to market expectations of a 36 bcf draw.

Photo via Shutterstock