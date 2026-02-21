Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets finished a choppy trading week with modest gains as investors digested a mix of economic data, geopolitical developments and looming corporate earnings ahead. Major indexes rallied late in the week after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down former President Donald Trump's broad tariff regime, triggering a relief bounce that helped the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq end higher despite earlier pressure from soft GDP and sticky inflation readings. Traders nonetheless entered the final session cautious, with Treasury yields ticking up and the Russell 2000 underperforming large caps as rotation out of risk assets persisted.

Tariff uncertainty dominated sentiment as the Court's 6-3 ruling invalidated sweeping duties imposed under emergency powers — a move that eased some cost pressures for importers and lifted stocks tied to consumer and industrial demand. However, President Trump immediately signaled he would pursue a new 10% global tariff under alternative trade laws, leaving markets still grappling with trade policy risk even after the initial rally. The tariff decision, combined with disappointing 1.4% GDP growth and elevated core inflation figures, created a backdrop of mixed macro signals that kept sentiment cautious as traders positioned for the week ahead.

Looking forward to next week, investors are preparing for a fresh slate of catalysts that could influence direction, including key tech earnings amid broader AI-related sector scrutiny, and further economic indicators that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

The Bears

