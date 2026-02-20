U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.24% to 49,516.12 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 22,796.42. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.32% to 6,884.13.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares gained by 1.7% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The U.S. economy grew by an annualized rate of 1.4% in the fourth quarter, the least since the first quarter of 2025, and compared to a 4.4% growth in the third quarter and down from market estimates of 3%.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $66.42 while gold traded up 1% at $5,045.10.

Silver traded up 4.4% to $81.080 on Friday, while copper rose 0.8% to $5.7850.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.7%, Germany's DAX gained 0.6% and France's CAC 40 jumped 1.2% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.12%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 1.10% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.38%.

Economics

