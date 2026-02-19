U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.64% to 49,346.38 while the NASDAQ fell 0.45% to 22,650.78. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.42% to 6,852.56.

Energy shares gained by 1.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, financial stocks fell by 1%.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) posted upbeat results for the fourth quarter issued a worse-than-expected fiscal 2027 outlook.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, beating the Street view of 73 cents. Sales of $190.70 billion rose 5.6% year over year (up 4.9% in constant currency), topping the analyst consensus estimate of $190.43 billion.

Walmart projects fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $2.75 to $2.85 per share, below the analyst consensus estimate of $2.96, and sales of $731.12 billion to $738.19 billion, compared with the Street view of $748.06 billion.

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.1% to $66.53 while gold traded up 0.1% at $5,014.50.

Silver traded up 0.1% to $77.605 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.7% to $5.7030.

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.69%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.41%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.76%, Germany's DAX fell 1.14% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.75% during the session.

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.57% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.48%.

