For more than a decade, the playbook for global investors was almost boring in its simplicity: buy U.S. equities and don't look back.

International diversification wasn't just unnecessary — it was a drag.

But something shifted in early 2025.

The trade that held firm for nearly 14 years didn't just fade. It cracked.

Since the start of 2025, U.S. equities have underperformed global ex-U.S. stocks by roughly 25 percentage points. ACWX has surged about 40%, while SPY is up just 15%.

According to data from Countryetftracker.com, the ratio between SPY ETF and ACWX ETF has now fallen to levels last seen more than two years ago.

That's not a mild rotation. That could be the onset a regime shift. And technically, the move is even more striking.

US vs. Rest-of-World Stocks: A Rare ‘Death Cross’

In early 2026, the ratio between SPY and ACWX triggered a major technical event: the 50-week moving average fell below the 100-week moving average, a move labelled as “death cross.”

That kind of signal hasn't appeared in a sustained way since 2018. Back then, a brief cross emerged in January but was invalidated by August.

Outside of that brief 2018 interruption, SPY's 50-week moving average stayed consistently above its 100-week counterpart throughout the entire post-2011 stretch — a technical reflection of nearly uninterrupted U.S. equity dominance in the post-financial-crisis era.

A Rare Technical Pattern Suggests US Stocks May Be Losing Control

Is This Just Rotation — Or Structural Rebalancing?

Part of the answer may lie in positioning.

U.S. equities had grown to represent roughly 65% of the MSCI All Country World Index's market capitalization. That concentration made the U.S. the crowded trade of the decade.

Now, global investors appear to be rebalancing.

As veteran Wall Street investor Ed Yardeni recently noted, the standout performers in this new global leadership cycle have been South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan and Japan.

All except Japan fall within emerging markets benchmarks.

Interestingly, the long-running uptrend in the ratio between U.S. equities and emerging markets — both in local currency terms and in dollars — peaked at the start of 2025. Since then, it has been trending lower.

For the first time in several years, international markets aren't playing catch-up.

They're leading.

The bigger question now is whether this is a temporary rotation after extreme U.S. outperformance — or the beginning of a longer, structural shift in global equity leadership.

After decades of one-way dominance, the charts suggest something has changed.

