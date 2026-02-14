Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. markets capped a turbulent week as key economic data showed jobs rising and inflation easing, but stocks barely moved overall amid mounting investor anxiety and sector-specific sell-offs. Despite solid labor figures and softer consumer prices that could eventually support Federal Reserve rate cuts, major indexes ended the week with limited gains as risk-off sentiment grew. Automakers including posted mixed earnings results that added nuance to the market's direction, with some industrial names outperforming while broader equity demand remained capped.

Investor fears centered on a widening "AI scare trade," with traditionally resilient segments such as trucking and logistics stocks plunging sharply after an AI firm's new freight efficiency platform spooked markets. Major transportation names saw steep losses, part of a broader rotation out of labor-intensive business models perceived as vulnerable to automation. Real estate and other old-economy sectors were also hit as traders fretted over potential AI-driven disruption beyond software.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Applied Materials Beats Q1 Estimates, Issues Strong Guidance, Shares Surge

Viking Therapeutics Stock Climbs After Q4 Report: Details

Why Is QuantumScape Stock Soaring Monday?

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Pinterest Stock Dives After Hours: Q4 Double Miss, Weak Outlook Drags Down Shares

Tech Stocks Sink In February: Why History Says This Drop Was Coming

Why Is Carvana Stock Falling On Wednesday?

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.