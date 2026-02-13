U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.50% to 49,701.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 22,690.60. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 6,874.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares gained by 2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, financial stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Price pressures in the U.S. eased at the start of 2026, with the annual rate of consumer-price inflation slowing from 2.7% in December to 2.4% in January.

The reading was below economist expectations of 2.5% and marked the lowest inflation print since May 2025.

On a monthly basis, headline CPI rose 0.2%, slightly below both the prior reading and consensus estimates of 0.3%.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $62.73 while gold traded up 1.5% at $5,023.90.

Silver traded up 2.5% to $77.605 on Friday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.7590.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.24%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.29%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.22%, Germany's DAX fell 0.43% and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.38% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.72%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.26% and India's BSE Sensex declining 1.25%.

Economics

