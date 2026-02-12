U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.45% to 50,348.12 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 23,059.26. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.21% to 6,955.97.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares gained by 2.1% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, communication services stocks fell by 0.4%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 227,000 in the first week of February, compared to market estimates of 222,000.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $64.09 while gold traded down 0.4% at $5,079.00.

Silver traded down 1.2% to $82.915 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.9690.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.1%, Germany's DAX gained 1.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.02%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.66%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 from the previous week to 227,000 in the first week of February, compared to market estimates of 222,000.

Photo via Shutterstock