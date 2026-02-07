Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. stocks capped a volatile week with historic highs as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past the 50,000 milestone for the first time, buoyed by a sharp rebound in technology and semiconductor stocks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also posted strong gains, recovering from earlier losses triggered by a broad selloff in software and AI-related names. Investors embraced risk late in the week as dip-buyers stepped in following heavy selling pressure sparked by concerns over elevated valuations and massive AI capital spending plans from major tech firms.

The rally followed a turbulent stretch that saw software stocks suffer steep declines, marking one of the sector's sharpest pullbacks in years. Shares of major cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise software companies slid earlier in the week amid fears that intensifying competition and rising AI infrastructure costs could compress margins.

Elsewhere, market breadth improved as financials, industrials and select consumer names joined the advance, while Bitcoin's rebound boosted crypto-linked stocks. Despite the powerful finish, analysts cautioned that volatility remains elevated, with investors closely watching earnings, Federal Reserve policy signals and the sustainability of massive AI spending.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.