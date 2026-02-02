U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.99% to 49,374.44 while the NASDAQ gained 0.74% to 23,634.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.65% to 6,984.27.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares gained by 0.8% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.
Top Headline
The ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 48.5.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 5% to $61.98 while gold traded down 0.9% at $4,704.70.
Silver traded down 0.6% to $78.065 on Monday, while copper fell 1.8% to $5.8185.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.91%, Germany's DAX gained 1.16% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.82% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 2.23%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 2.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.17%.
Economics
- The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 52.4 in January, up from the preliminary reading of 51.9 and versus December's five-month low level of 51.8.
- The ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 48.5.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.