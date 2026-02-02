U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.99% to 49,374.44 while the NASDAQ gained 0.74% to 23,634.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.65% to 6,984.27.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares gained by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, energy stocks fell by 1.6%.

Top Headline

The ISM Manufacturing PMI climbed to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in the previous month and topping market estimates of 48.5.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 5% to $61.98 while gold traded down 0.9% at $4,704.70.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $78.065 on Monday, while copper fell 1.8% to $5.8185.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.91%, Germany's DAX gained 1.16% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.82% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.25%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 2.23%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 2.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.17%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI rose to 52.4 in January, up from the preliminary reading of 51.9 and versus December's five-month low level of 51.8.

