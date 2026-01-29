U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping over 1% on Thursday.

The Dow traded down 0.16% to 48,939.41 while the NASDAQ fell 1.36% to 23,533.76. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.66% to 6,931.67.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Goldman Sachs Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares gained by 1.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 3.6%.

Top Headline

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares gained over 3% on Thursday after the company reported earnings for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, sales and revenues were $19.133 billion, up 18% from $16.215 billion in the prior-year period. Adjusted profit per share was $5.16, beating a $4.66 estimate, while revenue exceeded a $17.851 billion estimate.

Fourth-quarter profit per diluted share (GAAP) was $5.12, compared with $5.78 a year earlier. Operating profit was $2.660 billion, down 9%, and operating profit margin was 13.9% versus 18.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.1% to $65.18 while gold traded down 0.6% at $5,271.60.

Silver traded down 1.3% to $112.120 on Thursday, while copper rose 4.3% to $6.1815.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.24%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.29%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.19%, Germany's DAX fell 2.12% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.21% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.03%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.51%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.16% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.27%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock