Stocks wrapped a turbulent week with mixed performance as easing geopolitical tensions helped spark a relief rally, but market caution lingered into Friday's session. Major U.S. indexes climbed on Thursday after President Donald Trump backed away from threatened tariffs on European allies tied to a controversial Greenland strategy, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq all advancing on renewed risk appetite and strong economic data. However, Friday saw cooling momentum, with the Dow finishing lower while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out modest gains as investors weighed ongoing macro uncertainty and earnings cues.

Commodities took center stage this week as precious metals and energy prices surged amid market volatility and safe-haven demand. Gold flirted with record territory near $5,000 per ounce and silver topped $100, marking significant weekly gains driven by structural demand for hedges against policy risks, while U.S. natural gas prices spiked sharply as an Arctic cold blast drove heating demand.

Corporate and sector moves added nuance to the market's direction. Chip stocks and tech names showed mixed results, with some benefiting from regulatory progress in China while others retreated on weak guidance, and small-cap benchmarks reached fresh highs even as the broader market's weekly returns were subdued.

The Bulls

"Intuitive Surgical Stock Climbs After Company Tops Q4 Earnings", by Adam Eckert, reports that Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock moved higher after the medical-device maker reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, with revenue of about $2.87 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share both beating analyst estimates as procedure volume and robotic system placements grew year-over-year. Shares climbed in after-hours trading as investors reacted to strong demand for its da Vinci surgical systems and an expanded installed base, even as the company's guidance for 2026 procedure growth remained measured.

"Kinder Morgan Tops Earnings Estimates In Q4, Lifts Dividend, Lowers Outlook", by Adam Eckert, reports that Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) beat fourth-quarter revenue and EPS expectations, with roughly $4.51 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, as strong natural gas demand and a solid project backlog helped drive results and send the stock modestly higher. The company's board approved a quarterly dividend increase of about 2% to $0.2925 per share, payable in February, even as management trimmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook slightly to $1.36 per share and projected flat net income compared with 2025, reflecting measured expectations amid ongoing energy market dynamics.

"USA Rare Earth Stock Jumps On Expansion: Rare Earths, Real Gains", by Erica Kollmann, reports that USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) shares climbed after the rare-earth materials company announced plans to expand into the European market through its subsidiary Less Common Metals, developing a high-capacity metal and alloy production plant in Lacq, France capable of producing about 3,750 metric tons per year. The project aims to build a full-scale rare-earth processing and metal-making platform integrated with existing industrial infrastructure, strengthening transatlantic supply chains and boosting investor optimism.

The Bears

"Netflix Stock Hits 52-Week Lows After Q4 Results: Analyst Says Bottom May Be In", by Chris Katje, reports that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares slid to fresh 52-week lows near roughly $81-$83 after the company's fourth-quarter earnings and guidance disappointed investors, with analysts lowering price targets amid concerns about near-term headwinds including tepid guidance and acquisition overhang. While Netflix beat on top and bottom line metrics, several Wall Street firms trimmed forecasts on the stock following the release, citing soft Q1 outlooks and persistent uncertainty around content spend and strategic initiatives, though some analysts suggested the declines could signal a floor forming as investors balance fundamentals against valuation pressures.

"Kraft Heinz Stock Slips As Berkshire Hathaway Signals Plans To Sell", by Chris Katje, reports that The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) shares fell after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) signaled plans to reduce its long-held stake in the food giant, with investors interpreting the potential sell-down as a signal of waning confidence in Kraft Heinz's growth prospects. The stock traded lower amid broader consumer staples weakness, even as Kraft Heinz reiterated its focus on cost discipline and brand portfolio optimization; analysts noted that Berkshire's move — coming after years as one of the company's largest holders — could weigh on sentiment and amplify volatility in the shares.

"Capital One Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings Miss, Purchase Of Brex", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) shares dropped after the bank's fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations, with adjusted EPS of $3.86 falling short of consensus estimates even as revenue topped forecasts.

