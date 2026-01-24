Cathie Wood Forecasts More Than 7% GDP Growth, Negative Inflation, Says CEOs Must 'Drive This Change' As AI Spurs Transformation

ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood said real GDP growth will surge north of 7% while inflation turns negative, driven by AI-powered productivity gains in what she called “the biggest entrepreneurial explosion in history.”

AI Transformation Requires CEO-Led Restructuring

Speaking with John Coogan and Jordi Hays on TBPN, which was released on Friday, Wood said companies must completely restructure around AI or risk irrelevance.

She cited ARK’s own adoption of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) as an example, saying the 70-person firm brought the platform into research first and is already seeing productivity gains.

“You need the CEO, not the CTO, CEO, CFO, to drive this change,” Wood said, noting enterprise transformation requires collecting data, cleaning it, integrating systems and mapping workflows.

Wood also rejected claims that AI adoption is slow, saying, "We disagree mightily" with an MIT study that suggested limited impact in enterprises.

Economic Forecast Projects Step-Function Growth

Wood forecasts real GDP growth reaching north of 7%, something she has mentioned previously, citing historical patterns where technology supercycles drive economic acceleration, and added that ‘that’s conservative’ for the 7% forecast.

The American investor known for making bold bets on disruptive technologies also predicted that inflation will turn negative, driven by technology-driven productivity.

Bitcoin To Hit $1.6 Trillion By 2030

Woods has also projected Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will reach $16 trillion in market capitalization by 2030, up from below $2 trillion currently.

She previously noted that Bitcoin's four-year cycle drawdown is expected to be the shallowest in its history, setting the stage for another leg higher.

Youth Unemployment Sparks Entrepreneurial Shift

Woods further noted that unemployment for ages 16-24 reached 12%, with an average duration of 24 weeks.

She dismissed fears of persistent unemployment, noting that 1.3 million baby boomers retire each year and a recent wave of immigrant departures has reduced the labor supply, helping keep overall unemployment low.

“We think that fears of unemployment, sure there’s displacement short term, but think about what’s also happening,” Wood said, pointing to demographic shifts offsetting AI-driven job losses.

The University of Southern California graduate has also advised young people to leverage AI to build businesses that address unmet needs.

“Use AI to plan it and just get going while you also look for a job if you’re unemployed.”

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.