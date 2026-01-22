Dow Futures Rise As Trump Touts 'Total' Access To Greenland, But Gold And Silver Continue To Rally

U.S. stock futures were little changed Thursday evening after Wall Street logged a second consecutive day of gains, as investors reacted to President Donald Trump's decision to pull back tariff threats against the European Union following a framework agreement on expanded U.S. access to Greenland.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.12%, or 8.50 points, trading at 6,953.50, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 25,677.75, up 0.06%, or 16.00 points and finally Dow Futures, trading at 49,583.00, up 25.00 points, or 0.05%, on late Tuesday evening.

On Thursday, Trump said he had secured “total” and permanent U.S. access to Greenland, in a deal with NATO, according to a Reuters report.

While markets on both sides of the Atlantic rebounded on the news, questions are growing over the damage the past few weeks of tensions may have inflicted on U.S. diplomatic ties with the bloc, along with its lingering impact on business and investor confidence.

Asian markets opened higher, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.29%, trading at 53,845.49 on Friday morning, with mining, entertainment and banking stocks leading the rally.

Despite the easing tensions, precious metals continued their rally, with Gold spot prices up 2.30%, trading at $4,945.68 per ounce, and Silver at $98.23 per ounce, up 2.11%.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) edged up 0.06% to 98.321 against a basket of major currencies, even as concerns continue to persist on the waning demand for dollar-denominated assets.

Investors on Friday will be looking forward to the earnings of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) and SLB N.V. (NYSE:SLB) , among others, along with the final Consumer Sentiment report, the S&P Flash U.S. Services PMI and the S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI.

Photo Courtesy: Image via Shutterstock/ M21Perfect