Gold Rises Sharply; Lyra Therapeutics Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Monday.
The Dow traded down 0.19% to 49,411.94 while the NASDAQ gained 0.29% to 23,740.51. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.04% to 6,969.38.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares gained by 1% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, financial stocks dipped by 1.1%.
Top Headline
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that the Department of Justice had threatened the central bank with “criminal indictment” over his testimony before Congress, relating to its building renovation costs. This marks a major escalation in tensions between President Donald Trump and the central bank.
Equities Trading UP
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares shot up 20% to $10.77. Day One reported preliminary 2025 OJEMDA net product revenue of $155.4 million, up 172% year over year.
- Shares of Rxsight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) got a boost, surging 12% to $9.88. RxSight announced preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $32.6 million.
- SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $4.38 as the company raised its FY2025 sales guidance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares dropped 53% to $6.41 after the company received FDA Complete Response Letter for EBVALLO BLA, citing clinical trial adequacy concerns.
- Shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) were down 51% to $1.84. Lyra Therapeutics announced plans to suspend further development of LYR-210, its lead product candidate for chronic rhinosinusitis, and implement a workforce reduction impacting its remaining 28 employees.
- Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LXEO) was down, falling 28% to $7.60. Lexeo Therapeutics announced interim Phase I/II data for LX2020 for the treatment of PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.7% to $58.72 while gold traded up 2.5% at $4,612.70.
Silver traded up 7.1% to $84.970 on Monday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.9655.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.21%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.12%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.16%, Germany's DAX rose 0.57% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.02% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.44%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.09% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.36%.
Economics
No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.
