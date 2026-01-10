Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. equities wrapped the first full trading week of 2026 on a strong note as major benchmarks extended their rally into fresh record territory. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed further, driven in part by geopolitical developments and a mixed December jobs report that kept hopes alive for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts later in the year. Investors showed renewed interest in cyclical sectors, rotating away from mega-cap technology toward energy and defense names after a dramatic U.S. military operation in Venezuela and promises of increased crude supply.

Energy and defense stocks led sector gains, reflecting shifting market leadership and geopolitical influences. Oil-related equities rallied on optimism that Venezuela could supply sanctioned crude to U.S. markets, while defense contractors surged amid plans for a sharply larger Pentagon budget in 2027. Smaller defense contractors significantly outpaced the broader market.

Economic data provided a nuanced backdrop, with the December jobs report showing slower than expected payroll growth but a lower unemployment rate, which eased some investor concerns about labor market stress. Mixed sentiment around inflation and labor conditions supported the narrative that the Fed may hold rates steady in the near term.

The Bulls

"Chevron Stock Price Pops on Venezuela Action — Marjorie Taylor Greene Among Potential Congress Winners", by Chris Katje, reports that Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) shares were trading higher as energy stocks rallied following U.S. actions in Venezuela that included a military strike and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, boosting investor optimism about potential access to the country's oil resources. The move sent Chevron up roughly 5.8% early in 2026, and trading records show several members of Congress — including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Gilbert Cisneros (D-Calif.) and Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) — holding or adding Chevron positions in 2025. While some lawmakers voiced concern over the U.S. intervention, others supported it, and market watchers say tracking Congressional trading activity in oil names could remain relevant as geopolitical developments continue to shape energy stocks.

"Venezuela Action Boosts Palantir Stock In 2026: These Congress Members Could Benefit", by Chris Katje, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock has shown an upward bias to start 2026, gaining momentum amid heightened interest tied to recent U.S. military action in Venezuela and the company's deep government ties. While there's no official confirmation of Palantir's involvement in the Venezuela operations, some investors and analysts have speculated a potential link, boosting social-media attention and trading interest. The article highlights several members of U.S. Congress who held or traded Palantir shares in 2025, including Reps. Rob Bresnahan (R-Penn.), Gilbert Cisneros (D-Calif.), James Comer (R-Tenn.) and Cleo Fields (D-La.), underscoring how political exposure and government contracts could intersect with market performance as the stock climbed following speculation around geopolitical catalysts.

"Nuclear Stocks Rally as Trump Opens the Federal Vault", by Adam Eckert, reports that nuclear-energy names such as Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG) rallied after the Trump administration unveiled expanded federal support for domestic nuclear fuel and power infrastructure, a move seen by investors as a catalyst for sector growth. The policy announcement included incentives for uranium mining and enrichment, streamlined permitting for nuclear projects and increased strategic reserves, sending shares higher amid optimism about long-term demand for low-carbon energy sources. Traders also noted broad sector interest from retail and institutional buyers, with analysts citing improved earnings prospects and policy visibility as drivers behind the rally.

The Bears

"Trump Smashes Wall Street's Home Buying Machine — Real Estate Stocks Crater", by Erica Kollmann, reports that real estate and housing-linked stocks sold off sharply after President Donald Trump announced plans to curb large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, framing it as part of a broader effort to make homeownership more accessible and push back against corporate landlords. Shares of major players including Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX), Invitation Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:INVH) and tech-oriented home platforms like Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) fell as markets reacted to the policy shift, while homebuilders such as Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH) also saw pressure amid uncertainty. Trump's move — highlighted in a social media post emphasizing that "people live in homes, not corporations" — triggered speculation about forced liquidations and broader impacts on Wall Street's real estate strategies as investors recalibrated risk in the sector.

"Defense Stocks Fall After Trump Halts Dividends, Buybacks", by Piero Cingari, reports that U.S. defense stocks slid sharply Wednesday after President Donald Trump ordered major defense contractors to stop paying dividends and repurchasing shares until they increase investment in production and maintenance — a move that hit income-oriented names as investors weighed the implications for capital returns and sector valuations. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:ITA) and State Street SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:XAR) both fell, while individual contractors including Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) and Redwire Corp. (NYSE:RDW) saw notable declines as traders digested the policy shift and its potential impact on cash flow strategies. Trump's comments, aimed at prioritizing defense production over shareholder payouts, underscored broader tensions between government policy and investor expectations in the defense sector.

"Aquestive Stock Slides After FDA Flags Issues With Allergy Drug Application", by Vandana Singh, reports that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares tumbled as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified deficiencies in the New Drug Application for its investigational allergy treatment Anaphylm, a sublingual film for severe allergic reactions, which has paused discussions on labeling and post-marketing commitments and sent the stock sharply lower amid concerns over a potential delay ahead of the scheduled January 31, 2026 PDUFA action date. Although the FDA said the review is ongoing and no final decision has been made, the setback triggered heavy selling, with investors watching how the company addresses the issues while pursuing global regulatory filings and preparations to address the agency's feedback.

