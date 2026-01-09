Crude Oil Rises Sharply; US Consumer Sentiment Edges Higher In January

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 150 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.38% to 49,453.05 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.66% to 23,635.11. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 6,954.85.

Check This Out: Delta Air Lines Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares gained by 1.5% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, health care stocks dipped by 0.5%.

Top Headline

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index climbed to 54.0 in January, recording its strongest reading since September 2025.

Equities Trading UP



Rich Sparkle Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares shot up 115% to $52.00. Rich Sparkle signed a $39 million offering of 3 million ordinary shares at $13 per share.

(NASDAQ:ANPA) shares shot up 115% to $52.00. Rich Sparkle signed a $39 million offering of 3 million ordinary shares at $13 per share. Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) got a boost, surging 31% to $8.54. Quanterix named Everett Cunningham as President, CEO, effective Jan. 19.

(NASDAQ:QTRX) got a boost, surging 31% to $8.54. Quanterix named Everett Cunningham as President, CEO, effective Jan. 19. CG Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGON) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $52.18 after the company announced an expedited timeline for the topline data readout now expected in the first half of 2026 for the Phase 3 PIVOT-006 clinical trial comparing adjuvant intravesical cretostimogene grenadenorepvec versus surveillance in patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares dropped 40% to $3.72 after the company received FDA letter identifying deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions for anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film.

(NASDAQ:AQST) shares dropped 40% to $3.72 after the company received FDA letter identifying deficiencies that preclude labeling discussions for anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film. Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) were down 13% to $22.70. The company reported preliminary FY25 revenue results.

(NASDAQ:PCRX) were down 13% to $22.70. The company reported preliminary FY25 revenue results. Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ:BBNX) was down, falling 31% to $21.98 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $59.34 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,514.50.

Silver traded up 6.3% to $79.895 on Friday, while copper rose 2% to $5.9150.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.91%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.85%, Germany's DAX rose 0.43% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.23% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.61%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.32%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 0.92% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.72%.

Economics

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 50,000 in December, mostly unchanged from November’s downwardly revised 56,000 gain and slightly below expectations for 60,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday.

The unemployment rate slipped from a downwardly revised 4.5% in November to 4.4%, landing below expectations of 4.5%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% on the month, accelerating from November’s 0.2% increase and matching forecasts.

Housing starts declined by 4.6% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 1.246 million units.

Building permits fell by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 1.412 million in October.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index climbed to 54.0 in January, recording its strongest reading since September 2025.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock