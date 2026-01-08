Dow Jumps Over 250 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Increase

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.54% to 49,261.60 while the NASDAQ declined 0.62% to 23,437.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.05% to 6,917.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Industrials shares gained by 1.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.4%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 8,000 from the previous week to 208,000 in the week ending Jan. 3, compared to market expectations of 210,000.

Equities Trading UP



Flyexclusive Inc (NYSE:FLYX) shares shot up 126% to $7.10 after the company was named an authorized Starlink Aviation dealer.

Equities Trading DOWN

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares dropped 39% to $5.10. The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.8% to $56.98 while gold traded down 0.1% at $4,456.70.

Silver traded down 3.6% to $74.820 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.7% to $5.7600.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.27%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.27%. London's FTSE 100 declined 0.06%, Germany's DAX fell 0.08% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.06% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.63%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 1.17%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.92%.

Economics

Nonfarm business sector labor productivity rose by 4.9% in the third quarter, following a revised 4.1% gain in the prior quarter.

Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector fell by 1.9% in the third quarter, compared to market expectations of a 1.0% growth.

The US trade deficit shrank to $29.4 billion in October, recording the smallest gap since June 2009, versus a revised $48.1 billion gap in September and compared to market estimates of a $58.1 billion gap.

