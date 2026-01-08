Nasdaq Falls Over 100 Points; Acuity Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 48,972.29 while the NASDAQ declined 0.57% to 23,448.86. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 6,911.57.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Industrials shares gained by 1.4% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks dipped by 1.4%.
Top Headline
Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results Thursday, posting double-digit revenue growth and topping earnings expectations, driven by continued momentum in its intelligent building solutions business.
The company reported quarterly net sales growth of 20.2% year-over-year to $1.14 billion, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. It clocked an adjusted EPS of $4.69, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.59.
Equities Trading UP
- Flyexclusive Inc (NYSE:FLYX) shares shot up 126% to $7.44 after the company was named an authorized Starlink Aviation dealer.
- Shares of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELVN) got a boost, surging 59% to $24.55 after the company announced initial data from the ongoing Phase 1b ENABLE clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia that is relapsed, refractory or intolerant to available tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares were also up, gaining 46% to $5.11 after the company announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares dropped 35% to $5.45. The company announced updated overall survival and safety data from its ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, with over 13 months median follow up time.
- Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRV) were down 29% to $2.10 after the company announced ACR-368 Phase 2b endometrial cancer clinical data with EU expansion to accelerate enrollment, initial ACR-2316 clinical data, and ACR-6840, its next AP3-enabled development candidate, targeting CDK11.
- CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) was down, falling 25% to $8.33. The company announced preliminary fourth-quarter and FY25 revenue results.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.9% to $57.03 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,436.20.
Silver traded down 4.7% to $73.925 on Thursday, while copper fell 2.5% to $5.7120.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. London's FTSE 100 declined 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.1% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.63%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 1.17%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.07% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.92%.
Economics
- U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 8,000 from the previous week to 208,000 in the week ending Jan. 3, compared to market expectations of 210,000.
- Nonfarm business sector labor productivity rose by 4.9% in the third quarter, following a revised 4.1% gain in the prior quarter.
- Unit labor costs in the nonfarm business sector fell by 1.9% in the third quarter, compared to market expectations of a 1.0% growth.
- The U.S. trade deficit shrank to $29.4 billion in October, recording the smallest gap since June 2009, versus a revised $48.1 billion gap in September and compared to market estimates of a $58.1 billion gap.
