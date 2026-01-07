Crude Oil Down 2%; ISM Services PMI Surges In December

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.17% to 49,380.41 while the NASDAQ gained 0.71% to 23,714.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,963.78.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Health care shares gained by 1.1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks dipped by 1.5%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares shot up 47% to $1.74 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of about $1 million, up 45% year over year.
- Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) got a boost, surging 37% to $13.74 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $24.10 after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares dropped 14% to $1.20. The company disclosed a collaboration with Riflessi, a premier Fifth Avenue retail destination in New York City.
- Shares of Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) were down 15% to $0.85 after the company announced pricing of private placement totaling up to $80.8 million in gross proceeds.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) was down, falling 12% to $82.30 as the company announced the launch of a $100 million public offering.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $56.01 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,469.30.
Silver traded down 5.1% to $76.89 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3.1% to $5.8740.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.18%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.43%. London's FTSE 100 declined 0.71%, Germany's DAX gained 0.68% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.25% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.94%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.12%.
Economics
- The volume of mortgage applications in the US rose by 0.3% from the previous week during the week ending Jan. 2.
- The ISM services PMI rose for a third straight month to a reading of 54.4 in December from 52.6 in the previous month, and topping market estimates of 52.3.
- U.S. job openings declined by 303,000 to 7.146 million in November, falling to the lowest level since December 2020 and down from market estimates of 7.60 million.
- U.S. crude inventories declined by 3.831 million barrels to 419.1 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 2, versus market estimates of a 1.1 million barrel gain.
