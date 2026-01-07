Crude Oil Down 2%; ISM Services PMI Surges In December

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 150 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.17% to 49,380.41 while the NASDAQ gained 0.71% to 23,714.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.27% to 6,963.78.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares gained by 1.1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, materials stocks dipped by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Equities Trading UP



Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares shot up 47% to $1.74 after the company reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales of about $1 million, up 45% year over year.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) got a boost, surging 37% to $13.74 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

(NASDAQ:VTYX) got a boost, surging 37% to $13.74 following reports that Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) is in advanced talks to acquire the company for more than $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares were also up, gaining 51% to $24.10 after the company announced interim data from an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study evaluating MRT-8102.

Equities Trading DOWN

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares dropped 14% to $1.20. The company disclosed a collaboration with Riflessi, a premier Fifth Avenue retail destination in New York City.

Shares of Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) were down 15% to $0.85 after the company announced pricing of private placement totaling up to $80.8 million in gross proceeds.

(NASDAQ:CRIS) were down 15% to $0.85 after the company announced pricing of private placement totaling up to $80.8 million in gross proceeds. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:DRUG) was down, falling 12% to $82.30 as the company announced the launch of a $100 million public offering.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2% to $56.01 while gold traded down 0.6% at $4,469.30.

Silver traded down 5.1% to $76.89 on Wednesday, while copper fell 3.1% to $5.8740.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 slipped 0.18%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.43%. London's FTSE 100 declined 0.71%, Germany's DAX gained 0.68% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.25% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.94%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.05% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.12%.

Economics

The volume of mortgage applications in the US rose by 0.3% from the previous week during the week ending Jan. 2.

The ISM services PMI rose for a third straight month to a reading of 54.4 in December from 52.6 in the previous month, and topping market estimates of 52.3.

U.S. job openings declined by 303,000 to 7.146 million in November, falling to the lowest level since December 2020 and down from market estimates of 7.60 million.

U.S. crude inventories declined by 3.831 million barrels to 419.1 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 2, versus market estimates of a 1.1 million barrel gain.

