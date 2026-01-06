Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; US Services Activity Falls In December

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.86% to 49,397.20 while the NASDAQ gained 0.45% to 23,500.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.48% to 6,934.99.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Jefferies Financial Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares gained by 2% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks dipped by 1.2%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global services PMI declined to 52.5 in December from 54.1 in the prior month, compared to the preliminary reading of 52.9.

Equities Trading UP



Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) shares shot up 132% to $19.30 after the company said topline results from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials of envudeucitinib in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met all primary and secondary endpoints.

(NASDAQ:ALMS) shares shot up 132% to $19.30 after the company said topline results from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 trials of envudeucitinib in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis met all primary and secondary endpoints. Shares of Aeva Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AEVA) got a boost, surging 25% to $16.30 after the company disclosed that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform.

(NASDAQ:AEVA) got a boost, surging 25% to $16.30 after the company disclosed that its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares were also up, gaining 47% to $2.04 after the company announced it is expanding strategic collaboration with Medsteer to advance closed-loop anesthetic platform CYC-126.

Equities Trading DOWN

Instil Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TIL) shares dropped 51% to $6.05 after the company announced the company’s subsidiary, Axion Bio, discontinued clinical development of AXN-2510 and that Axion and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals have entered into an agreement terminating their license and collaboration agreement for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M.

(NASDAQ:TIL) shares dropped 51% to $6.05 after the company announced the company’s subsidiary, Axion Bio, discontinued clinical development of AXN-2510 and that Axion and ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals have entered into an agreement terminating their license and collaboration agreement for AXN-2510 and AXN-27M. Shares of MOBIX LABS, INC. (NASDAQ:MOBX) were down 45% to $0.18 after the company announced it priced its $6.0 million offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) were down 45% to $0.18 after the company announced it priced its $6.0 million offering of 30,000,000 shares of its common stock. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) was down, falling 15% to $11.22 following second-quarter results.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $57.95 while gold traded up 1% at $4,497.50.

Silver traded up 4.4% to $80.010 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.5% to $6.0655.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.62%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.49%. London's FTSE 100 rose 1.15%, Germany's DAX gained 0.25% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.28% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.38%, China's Shanghai Composite surging 1.50% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.44%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index declined for a second straight month to 54.2 in December compared to 55.7 in each of the prior two months.

The S&P Global services PMI declined to 52.5 in December from 54.1 in the prior month, compared to the preliminary reading of 52.9.

The S&P Global composite PMI fell to 52.7 in December, recording the lowest level in eight months, versus the preliminary reading of 53 and down from 54.2 in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock