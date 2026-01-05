Dow Jumps Over 300 Points On First Trading Day Of 2026: Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Neutral Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed almost no change in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Friday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points during the session. Key chip stocks, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) gained during the session.

Stocks recorded sharp gains in 2025, with the S&P 500 surging 16.39% for the year, recording its third consecutive double-digit annual surge, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 20.36%. The Dow, meanwhile, added 12.97% in 2025.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares dropped over 58% on Friday after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

On the economic data front, the S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.8 in December from 52.2 in the previous month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, industrials and materials stocks recording the biggest gains on Friday. However, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 319 points to 48,382.39 on Friday. The S&P 500 gained 0.19% to 6,858.47, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.03% at 23,235.63 during Friday's session.

At a current reading of 44.6, the index remained in the “Neutral” zone on Friday, versus a prior reading of 44.8.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

