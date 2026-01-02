Brent crude oil price moving up. Increasing oil stock price.
January 2, 2026 12:13 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Falls 1%; US Manufacturing Growth Eases In December

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.27% to 48,195.28 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 23,209.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,845.25.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares gained by 0.8% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1%.

Top Headline

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.8 in December from 52.2 in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE:CHOW) shares shot up 29% to $0.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results.
  • Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) got a boost, surging 43% to $4.80 after the company issued FY26 guidance.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) shares were also up, gaining 35% to $1.10 after the company sold six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares dropped 57% to $0.67 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) were down 19% to $7.74 after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital.
  • Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) was down, falling 20% to $0.65 after the company announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notification.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $56.67 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,346.50.

Silver traded up 3% to $72.685 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.6840.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.60%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.83%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.32%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.01% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.29% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 2.76% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.67%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

Comments
