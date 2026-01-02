Crude Oil Falls 1%; US Manufacturing Growth Eases In December

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.27% to 48,195.28 while the NASDAQ fell 0.14% to 23,209.54. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.01% to 6,845.25.

Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Industrials Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares gained by 0.8% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary stocks dipped by 1%.

Top Headline



The S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.8 in December from 52.2 in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP



ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE:CHOW) shares shot up 29% to $0.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results.

shares shot up 29% to $0.78 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results. Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) got a boost, surging 43% to $4.80 after the company issued FY26 guidance.

(NASDAQ:IRWD) got a boost, surging 43% to $4.80 after the company issued FY26 guidance. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) shares were also up, gaining 35% to $1.10 after the company sold six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army

Equities Trading DOWN

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares dropped 57% to $0.67 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

(NASDAQ:OTLK) shares dropped 57% to $0.67 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) were down 19% to $7.74 after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital.

(NASDAQ:INBS) were down 19% to $7.74 after the company announced plans to raise fresh capital. Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) was down, falling 20% to $0.65 after the company announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notification.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.3% to $56.67 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,346.50.

Silver traded up 3% to $72.685 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.6840.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.60%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.83%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.32%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.01% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.29% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 2.76% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.67%.

Economics

The S&P Global manufacturing PMI fell to 51.8 in December from 52.2 in the previous month.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock