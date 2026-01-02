screen showing Dow Jones graph
January 2, 2026 9:45 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 47,960.85 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.93% to 23,458.32. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.36% to 6,870.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares gained by 1.5% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, real estate stocks dipped by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares rose on Friday after the company announced its proposed spinoff and separate listing of the H shares of Kunlunxin (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE:CHOW) shares shot up 51% to $0.9364 after the company reported a year-over-year increase H1 2025 revenue and net income results.
  • Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) got a boost, surging 55% to $5.24 after the company issued FY26 guidance.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) shares were also up, gaining 31% to $1.0743 after the company sold six eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to the U.S. Army

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares dropped 56% to $0.6801 after the company announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.
  • Shares of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ORIS) were down 18% to $1.22.
  • Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) was down, falling 19% to $0.66 after the company announced it received a Nasdaq delisting notification.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $56.95 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,380.20.

Silver traded up 3.9% to $73.350 on Friday, while copper rose 0.5% to $5.7105.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX rose 0.4% and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 2.76% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.67%.

Economics

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI will be released today.

Comments
