Silver bars, representational image
December 30, 2025 12:03 PM 3 min read

Silver Rises Sharply; Chicago PMI Surges In December

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.22% to 48,353.51 while the NASDAQ slipped 0.16% to 23,436.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 6,896.56.

Check This Out: AAR Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose by 0.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

The Chicago Business Barometer surged to 43.5 in December from 36.3 in the previous month and topping market expectations of 39.5.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) shares shot up 28% to $18.82 after the company confirmed its take-private deal.
  • Shares of Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) got a boost, surging 30% to $0.6943 after the European Patent Office granted the company Patent No. EP4230133 (the ‘133 patent), titled, “Controlled and Precise Treatment of Cardiac Tissues.”
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were also up, gaining 40% to $2.9500 as investors cheered the firm's return to profitability and shrugged off a going-concern warning that had dragged down its shares earlier in the day.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares dropped 8% to $15.46. OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation announced a merger agreement and a $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus.
  • Shares of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAI) were down 23% to $2.07 after the company issued firm response to New Mexico lawsuit.
  • OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) was down, falling 6% to $18.42. OceanFirst announced plans to acquire Flushing in all-stock deal valued at $579 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $58.34 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,383.10.

Silver traded up 7.2% to $75.515 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.6% to $5.7105.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.53%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.85%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.70%, Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.57% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.63% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.37%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 0.86%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.004% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.02%.

Economics

  • The Case-Shiller Home Price Index increased 1.3% year-over-year in October, compared to a 1.4% surge in the previous month and versus market estimates of a 1.1% gain.
  • The FHFA house price index rose 0.4% in October, following a 0.1% decline in September, and versus market estimates of a 0.1% increase.
  • The Chicago Business Barometer surged to 43.5 in December from 36.3 in the previous month and topping market expectations of 39.5.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$0.635218.6%
Overview
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.1549.0%
FFIC Logo
FFICFlushing Financial Corp
$15.36-9.06%
FONR Logo
FONRFonar Corp
$18.7327.8%
NUAI Logo
NUAINew Era Energy & Digital Inc
$2.23-17.3%
OCFC Logo
OCFCOceanFirst Financial Corp
$18.30-6.56%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved